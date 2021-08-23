Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer David Blake Reid Acquires 2,000 Shares

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer David Blake Reid bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.70 per share, with a total value of C$25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$273,646.90.

On Monday, August 16th, David Blake Reid acquired 2,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,960.00.

TSE POU traded up C$0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting C$12.75. The company had a trading volume of 131,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,915. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.61. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.96 and a one year high of C$17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on POU shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.28.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

