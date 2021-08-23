Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $445.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $422.28.

PANW stock opened at $367.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $406.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $381.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at $21,582,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. United Bank raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 949 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.2% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,448 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 43,917 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

