Palladium Partners LLC Sells 215 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,064,000 after buying an additional 80,258 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Xylem by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Xylem by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,888,000 after purchasing an additional 103,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Xylem by 30.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Xylem by 15.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

NYSE XYL opened at $131.57 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.84 and a 1-year high of $132.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

