Palladium Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $168.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.56. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.76 and a 52-week high of $170.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.77.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,994,954.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

