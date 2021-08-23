Palladium Partners LLC Lowers Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA opened at $157.96 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $155.50 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.74. The stock has a market cap of $429.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.30.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

