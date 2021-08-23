Palladium Partners LLC Buys 185 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.64.

PH stock opened at $287.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $192.25 and a 12 month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

