PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Head-To-Head Analysis

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

PagerDuty has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PagerDuty and eGain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty $213.56 million 15.13 -$68.90 million ($0.87) -44.40 eGain $72.73 million 4.57 $7.21 million $0.24 44.54

eGain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PagerDuty. PagerDuty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eGain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PagerDuty and eGain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty 0 5 8 0 2.62 eGain 0 2 3 0 2.60

PagerDuty presently has a consensus target price of $47.46, suggesting a potential upside of 22.86%. eGain has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 52.01%. Given eGain’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe eGain is more favorable than PagerDuty.

Profitability

This table compares PagerDuty and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty -35.19% -21.75% -9.76% eGain 9.16% 18.37% 7.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of PagerDuty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of eGain shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of PagerDuty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of eGain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

eGain beats PagerDuty on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc. operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time. The company was founded by Andrew Miklas, Baskar Puvanathasan, and Dan Alexandru Solomon in January 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

