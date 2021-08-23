PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in PagerDuty by 627.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in PagerDuty by 3,785.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PD. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.46.

NYSE:PD opened at $38.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $182,845.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

