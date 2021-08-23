Pact Group Holdings Ltd (PGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Pact Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.59.
About Pact Group
