Pact Group Holdings Ltd (PGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Pact Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.59.

About Pact Group

Pact Group Holdings Ltd manufactures and supplies rigid plastic and metal packaging in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Packaging and Sustainability, Materials Handling and Pooling, and Contract Manufacturing Services segments. It primarily converts plastic resin and steel into packaging and related products for customers in the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, agricultural, industrial, and other sectors.

