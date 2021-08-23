Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on OVV. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering decreased their price target on Ovintiv to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up C$1.37 on Wednesday, reaching C$30.97. 131,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$9.07 and a twelve month high of C$40.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.88.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -3.84%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

