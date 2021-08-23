OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at Roth Capital

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $122.00 to $126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.33.

OSIS stock opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.98. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 94,320.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 228.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,296,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

