Oscar Health, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 30th (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health’s (NYSE:OSCR) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 30th. Oscar Health had issued 37,041,026 shares in its initial public offering on March 3rd. The total size of the offering was $1,444,600,014 based on an initial share price of $39.00. After the expiration of Oscar Health’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $13.58 on Monday. Oscar Health has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,183,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $169,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $329,682,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $10,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

