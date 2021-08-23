OSB Group (LON:OSB) PT Raised to GBX 610

OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 553.25 ($7.23).

OSB stock opened at GBX 511.50 ($6.68) on Friday. OSB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 252.81 ($3.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 519.50 ($6.79). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 474.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 11.93.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

