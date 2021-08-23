Ormeus Ecosystem Reaches Market Capitalization of $590,313.33 (ECO)

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Ecosystem has a market cap of $590,313.33 and $63,981.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00056007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00130676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.82 or 0.00162111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,260.45 or 1.00039926 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $498.35 or 0.01012074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,291.13 or 0.06683749 BTC.

About Ormeus Ecosystem

Ormeus Ecosystem’s genesis date was June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

Ormeus Ecosystem Coin Trading

