OriginTrail Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $125.39 million and $2.14 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00056853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.56 or 0.00814161 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00047709 BTC.

OriginTrail (TRAC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,190,945 coins. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

