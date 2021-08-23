O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 9.9% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $30,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,109,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $249,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 111.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,408,000 after purchasing an additional 86,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 38,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $2.98 on Monday, hitting $603.43. 4,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,218. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $585.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $621.73. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $506,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,916 shares in the company, valued at $17,638,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,628 shares of company stock valued at $52,117,470 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

