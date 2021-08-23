Orbitcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $37.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $911,780.37 and approximately $37.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,623.50 or 1.00019010 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00043874 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.92 or 0.00554121 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $472.81 or 0.00952981 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.49 or 0.00351699 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007080 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00074042 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

