Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 22,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

NYSE TSM opened at $108.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $560.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $76.17 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 38.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

