Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $12,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 46,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $122.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.47. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

