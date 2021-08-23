Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,953 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 219.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,305 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 25.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $127.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

