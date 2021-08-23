Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $9.20 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,583 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 128,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 399,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,778,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

USB opened at $55.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

