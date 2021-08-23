Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $10.91 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $10,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.64 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $46.97 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Truist boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.