Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $32.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

