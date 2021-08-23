Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AngioDynamics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

ANGO stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

