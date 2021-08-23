Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,570 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,570 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of LKQ worth $16,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 518,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after buying an additional 32,219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,158,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,231,000 after buying an additional 1,119,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 350.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 43,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 33,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $50.96 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

