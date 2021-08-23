Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $16.07 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 337,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,049,000 after acquiring an additional 557,181 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,712,000 after purchasing an additional 802,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,493,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,360,000 after purchasing an additional 133,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $48.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

