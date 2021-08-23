Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,870 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $232,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 215,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,306,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,024,000 after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

NYSE:DUK opened at $107.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

