Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $64.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.52. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

