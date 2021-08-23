Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 598 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Berry Global Group worth $14,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 583,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,072,000 after buying an additional 99,310 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 150,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Shares of BERY opened at $63.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.90. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

