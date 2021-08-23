OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $2.62 on Friday. OpGen has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.57.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 109.26% and a negative net margin of 906.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OpGen will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in OpGen in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in OpGen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in OpGen in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in OpGen in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in OpGen in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

