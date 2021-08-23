Ontology Tops 1-Day Volume of $218.34 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00002333 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ontology has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $218.34 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00058584 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00092673 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.28 or 0.00303533 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00011254 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000518 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

