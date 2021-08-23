Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 248,240 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ONTO opened at $65.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.13. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $79.45.
In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $520,172.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,880,345.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,110,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,645,359. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.
Onto Innovation Company Profile
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
