Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 248,240 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONTO opened at $65.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.13. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $79.45.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $520,172.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,880,345.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,110,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,645,359. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

