OAX (OAX) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One OAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges. OAX has a total market capitalization of $15.60 million and $386,546.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OAX has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00058342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00015616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $414.10 or 0.00836353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00103859 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,946,351 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

