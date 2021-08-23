nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,706,000 after buying an additional 472,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,799,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,041,000 after buying an additional 151,588 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 50.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,670,000 after buying an additional 1,156,428 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 21.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,720,000 after buying an additional 473,687 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 19.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,570,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,734,000 after buying an additional 413,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NVT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

NYSE NVT opened at $32.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 136.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $34.21.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

