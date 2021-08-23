Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $363.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,174. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $365.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

