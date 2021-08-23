Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NOG. Raymond James upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.70.

NOG stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,652. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,966,000 after buying an additional 2,412,866 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,859,000 after buying an additional 688,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,057,000. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

