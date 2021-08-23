Nord/LB Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €20.50 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.10 ($26.00) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Assicurazioni Generali presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €18.34 ($21.58).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1-year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

