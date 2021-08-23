Noble Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Noble Financial in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 390.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COCP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cocrystal Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ COCP opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.23. Cocrystal Pharma has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 479.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 323.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 193,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 147,933 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma in the second quarter worth about $3,438,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma in the second quarter worth about $343,000. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

