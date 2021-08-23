NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Purchases $27,600.00 in Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Raynard D. Benvenuti bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,160.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NN stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. NN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.93 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.77.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, research analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NNBR shares. TheStreet raised shares of NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NN during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NN during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NN during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NN during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

