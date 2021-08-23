Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Holdings Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,051,000 after purchasing an additional 58,272 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 215.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Weyers bought 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $228,302.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.66 per share, with a total value of $315,707.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,307.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCBS stock opened at $75.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.23 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.13. The firm has a market cap of $743.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $55.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NCBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

