New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 284,258 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 929,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,258 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $62,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,077 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,886,000 after purchasing an additional 213,568 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,817,000 after purchasing an additional 672,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,719,000 after buying an additional 353,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,728,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,663,000 after buying an additional 476,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR opened at $69.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

