New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 41,936 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,936 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quidel were worth $53,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Quidel by 166.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 535.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Quidel during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quidel stock opened at $118.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of -0.04. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $288.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

