New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $70.85 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 432,798 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $70,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $137.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.36. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $187.93.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,167 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities cut Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.32.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

