New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,189 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 718,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $59,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

STT stock opened at $86.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.08. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $92.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

