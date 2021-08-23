Neutrino USD (USDN) Market Capitalization Achieves $470.64 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $470.64 million and approximately $8.20 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00056235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00131745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00161774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,407.81 or 0.99951991 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.12 or 0.01023879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.18 or 0.06702564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 472,036,192 coins and its circulating supply is 472,035,611 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

