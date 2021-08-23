NerveNetwork Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.28 Million (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One NerveNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0335 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. NerveNetwork has a market cap of $9.28 million and approximately $134,927.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005888 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 350.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000037 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NerveNetwork

NerveNetwork (NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

