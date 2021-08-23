nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives $82.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NCNO shares. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. G.Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.27. nCino has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.13.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 11,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $763,212.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,336.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 5,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $360,347.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 81,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,259.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,608 shares of company stock worth $6,574,485. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in nCino by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Islet Management LP raised its holdings in nCino by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in nCino by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 127,134 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $4,439,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP acquired a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $5,468,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

