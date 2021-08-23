National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.11.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $56.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.