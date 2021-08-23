National Bank of Canada (NA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.01 per share for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE NA opened at C$98.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$94.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$62.50 and a 52 week high of C$99.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$102.11.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.