Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

NNOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

NNOX opened at $22.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.82. Nano-X Imaging has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $94.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.36.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.